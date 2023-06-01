BJP govt closing corruption paths paved by Congress: Modi

The last nine years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government were dedicated to the service of citizens and good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, as he accused the previous Congress governments of “misguiding and depriving” the poor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Wednesday. (PTI)

Addressing a public rally at Ajmer in Rajasthan, the prime minister said India’s achievements are being praised across the world, whereas the Congress governments of the past used to take “85% commission” from money meant for development.

“We have given ₹29 lakh crore to the poor through direct benefit transfer. If Congress government would have been there, then ₹24 lakh crore would have been looted…The Congress loots every community,” he alleged. “The BJP government has fast-tracked development in the last nine years because we are shutting paths of corruption paved by the Congress.”

The prime minister also took a dig at the Congress-led state government during the rally, which is seen as the beginning of the BJP’s campaign for the crucial assembly elections in Rajasthan scheduled for later this year.

“In 2018, people gave their mandate in Rajasthan. But what did Rajasthan get? Instability and anarchy. Legislators, minsters and chief minister have spent the last five years fighting. Congress is not bothered about the people,” Modi said.

He was referring to the differences between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot that have rolled the Congress’s state unit for the last four years. The conflict between Gehlot and Pilot dates back to December 2018 when both lobbied for the CM’s post after the Congress returned to power in Rajasthan. In July 2020, Pilot and 18 other party MLAs revolted against Gehlot’s leadership.

Modi also attacked the Congress for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday.

“The new Parliament was unveiled three days back but the Congress and some like-minded parties did petty politics over it,” he said. “It was a proud moment for India but the opposition parties sacrificed it for their selfish political motives.”

The Congress was among 22 parties that boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building by the prime minister, claiming the government had insulted President Droupadi Murmu by not inviting her to do the honours.

The Ajmer rally was part of a month-long celebratory programme drawn up by the BJP to mark nine years in governance. The government led by the BJP was sworn in for a second time on May 30, 2019, after it returned to power with a thumping majority winning 303 out of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The party has dubbed the tenure as nine years of “seva, sushasan and gareeb kalyan” (service, good governance and welfare of the poor).

The prime minister accused the Congress of following a policy of misleading the poor and keeping them deprived during its rule. The Congress made the promise of “garibi hatao” (remove poverty) 50 years ago, but “it turned out to be their biggest betrayal to the poor,” he said. “It has been a policy of the Congress to mislead the poor and keep them deprived. The people of Rajasthan have also suffered a lot due to this.”

Asking people to be wary of Congress’s guarantees, Modi said: “To cover its misgovernance, the Congress evolved the formula of fake guarantees. They gave a guarantee to farmers in Rajasthan too, that in 10 days they would give loan waiver… did Congress fulfil its promise?”

Modi also accused the Congress of betraying ex-servicemen in the name of ‘One Rank One Pension’ for 40 years. “The BJP government not only implemented ‘One Rank One Pension’ but also gave arrears to ex-servicemen,” he said.

Recalling the Congress-led UPA regime before 2014, Modi said the country was then witnessing protests against corruption and terrorist attacks while the Congress ran the government by remote control.

“You changed everything with your one vote in 2014. The entire world is talking about the development of India now,” he said.

Modi also listed out his government’s achievements. He said the BJP government has improved health and education facilities, built homes and gave gas connections and piped water to lakhs of people.

Congress spokesperson RC Choudhary, however, said PM Modi’s speech left the people of Rajasthan “disappointed”.

“We thought he would make some announcement for Rajasthan but the PM gave nothing. It was from Ajmer that the PM had announced the ERCP [Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project] in October 2018. But he made no mention of it now,” he said.

The PM has only given hateful slogans and false promises, Choudhary said. “In 2018, the people of Rajasthan voted out the BJP from the state. In 2024, the people will vote out the BJP from the Centre.”

Political analyst Manish Godha said through the PM rally, which was attended by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, state BJP president CP Joshi and leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, among others, the BJP tried to send a message of unity.

“The PM has made it clear that the BJP will target the Congress for corruption and misgovernance. His second visit to the state in 10 days shows the party’s importance to the western Indian state that goes to polls in December,” said Godha.