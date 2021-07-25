Home / India News / PM Modi addresses 79th episode of Mann Ki Baat radio show. Watch LIVE here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 79th edition of his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. (File Photo)
PM Modi addresses 79th episode of Mann Ki Baat radio show. Watch LIVE here

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme: The 79th episode is being live-streamed on BJP's YouTube channel and the website of the Prime Minister's Office. It is also being broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, on the AIR News website, and the Newsonair mobile app.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 11:00 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on air, addressing fellow Indians through his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio programme. The 79th episode of the programme is being live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP's) YouTube channel and the website of the Prime Minister's Office. It is also being broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, on the AIR News website, and the Newsonair mobile app.

Watch PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat LIVE here:

At the 78th edition of Mann Ki Baat last month, Prime Minister Modi talked about Indian players taking part in the Tokyo Olympics and advised people to not pressurise them, either knowingly or unknowingly. He also said citizens should support the players with an open mind and encourage them.

After weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, PM Modi said the entire country is elated.

