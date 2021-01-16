PM Modi announces 'start-up India seed fund' to support new entrepreneurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with founders of start-ups from across the country and the world as he addressed an international summit via video conferencing on Saturday. During the event, PM Modi lauded the founders and said they have the "capability to change the future".
"Earlier, on hearing about a startup people used to ask 'why don't you do a job?'. But now people say why not create a start up instead of doing a job," PM Modi also said.
He also said that ‘This is the age of digital revolution, new-age innovation’ and it is the "demand of the time that future entrepreneurs should be from Asian countries." "Future technology should come from Asian labs," he also said.
PM Modi further noted that "these startups are changing the demographic character of business."
"India is one of the biggest startup ecosystems in the world. More than 41,000 startups incl nearly 5,700 startups in IT sector, 3,600 in the health sector and 1,700 startups in agriculture are engaged in work. These startups are changing the demographic character of business," he also said.
During the event the Prime Minister also announced "start-up India seed fund" under which the government will give one thousand crore rupees to new entrepreneurs as sup
"We are launching a ₹1,000 crore Start-Up India Seed Fund to help new startups grow in the country. We are trying to create a startup system which is based on the mantra 'of the youth, by the youth, for the youth,'" PM Modi said as he launched the policy.
PM Modi also said, "Startups powered India’s drive for being self-reliant amid the pandemic when major companies were thinking about survival."
The Prarambh: Startup India International Summit is being organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Union ministry of commerce and industry from January 15-16. Saturday is the second and final day of the summit that aims to reimagine the importance of collaboration between countries to further startup ecosystems.
The first day of the event yesterday brought some of the world's leading minds on one platform and enabled government and international organizations to share their views to ignite the minds of young innovators and entrepreneurs.
The summit was yesterday inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, minister of commerce and industry.
Over 1,20,000 registrations were seen on the first day and witnessed the participation of renowned stakeholders from startup communities who engaged in multilateral discussions and showcased the best of their innovations.
A closed-door roundtable was also hosted with emphasis on internationalization for startups and mobilizing global capital for Indian startups while promoting ease of doing business for global venture funds.
(With agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nation receives a shot in the arm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Razdan furnishes details of hiring fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC begins mass inoculation as healthcare workers queue up for first vaccine jab
- All ten vaccination centres across the city sported colourful curtains and were decorated with flowers. Some centres at BYL Nair hospital and Covid-19 jumbo centre at Bandra Kurla Complex also placed selfie spots with ‘I got my Covid-19 vaccine’ message in the backdrop.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer union seeks removal of 3 committee members alleging bias, appeals to SC
- In its response, BKU-Lokshakti through its advocate AP Singh told the Court that the Delhi Police application was unnecessary as Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code is already in place in central Delhi which restricts gathering of five or more persons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul, Jaishankar spar at panel meet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 3,000 personnel get Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive begins. All you need to know
- The health ministry on Saturday said that close to 200,000 people were vaccinated on Day 1 of the drive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai records lowest temperature of the year, inhales cleanest air
- The Santacruz station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal. This is the second lowest minimum temperature recorded this season following a mercury drop to 16 degrees Celsius on December 22 last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
List of prominent people who also got vaccinated today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covishield: A timeline of the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by SII
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bribe-for-relief scam: CBI suspends 2 officers, recommends action against 2 more
- The DoPT is the nodal ministry for the CBI and any administrative action against Class-I gazetted officers (DSPs) is approved by it while the CBI Director has powers to suspend Inspectors and below rank officers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi shares photos of Jan Shatabdi Express ahead of inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Contribute to Bihar’s industrial growth: CM Nitish Kumar to diaspora
- The CM said that policies have been simplified and they would be further eased to help those wanting to contribute to Bihar’s progress in different ways.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here is what health workers said after getting Covid-19 shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Goa, IFFI’s 51st edition begins with hope of ‘being back to normal’ next year
- Billed as Asia’s oldest and India’s biggest festival, IFFI is being held in Goa since 2004. This year the festival will open with the Indian premiere of the movie ‘Another Round’ by Thomas Vinterberg.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox