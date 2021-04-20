Home / India News / PM Modi addresses the nation on India's Covid-19 situation | Watch Live
PM Modi addresses the nation on India's Covid-19 situation | Watch Live

Ahead of the address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with vaccine manufacturers from across the country.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged states to impose lockdowns as last resort.(YouTube / Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8.45pm Tuesday amid India’s worsening coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis. The prime minister’s office (PMO) shared information about PM Modi’s address on the Covid-19 situation in the country. The announcement comes hours after the prime minister held a virtual meeting with vaccine manufacturers from across the country.

According to the PMO, the prime minister applauded the vaccine manufacturers for their achievements and professionalism and urged them to continuously scale up the production capacity to vaccinate the citizens in the shortest possible time. While the health infrastructure is currently overwhelmed by the sheer number of daily Covid-19 cases, PM Modi said that the health infrastructure of the private sector has played a “big role in the country’s fight against Covid-19” and “will play an even more active role in the vaccination drive.”

Watch PM Modi's address to the nation LIVE:

