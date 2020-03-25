e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi addresses Varanasi live on coronavirus, urges to fight Duryodhan like tendency

PM Modi addresses Varanasi live on coronavirus, urges to fight Duryodhan like tendency

PM Narendra Modi reiterated the need for social distancing and hit out against those who are violating the norms.

india Updated: Mar 25, 2020 17:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his constituency Varanasi on Wednesday(REUTERS Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used Mahabharata example to underline the enormity of the challenge posed by coronavirus and reiterated the need to follow social distancing during the 21-day lock down period. He also used Duryodhyan’s example while referring to those found flouting the rules by stepping out of their homes unnecessarily or by crowding market places while shopping for essentials.

The prime minister was addressing his constituency of Varanasi on Wednesday, a day after he had announced the nation-wide lockdown in an address to the nation.

“There are some people who listen from their ears, see from their eyes and understand using their intellect, yet do not implement. This tendency is like Duryodhan’s,” he said drawing another parallel with the epic Mahabharata.

He again cautioned people against complacency and non-adherence to social distancing principles necessary to keep the virus from advancing to the community transmission stage-- when the infections rise exponentially making it difficult to control. He reiterated that social distancing was the only way to win this unprecedented fight against a pandemic that has stunned the world with its ferocity.”

He, however, added that the disease could be cured.

“More than one lakh people have been cured of coronavirus around the world including dozens in India. I saw the news yesterday that one 91-year old woman recovered from the disease in Italy,” he said, giving hope to people.

He also announced a WhatsApp number helpline launched by the government of India for dissemination of important information needed to fight the disease.

“Here’s the whatsApp number – 9013151515, send your greeting (Namaste) to this number and you will get a response,” he said.

