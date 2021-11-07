PM Modi again tops global approval rating, BJP leaders congratulate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again topped the global approval rating and emerged as the most popular leader with 70% approval rate among 13 world leaders including US President Joe Biden. This is the third time this year that PM Modi emerged with the highest approval rating in the polls conducted by Morning Consult Political Intelligence. While the latest approval rating has been updated in the first week of November, in September too, PM Modi had a 70% approval rating, the highest among 13 world leaders.

"Hon'ble PM Shri @NarendraModi ji tops the chart of global leader approval and becomes the most admired world leader with an approval rating of 70%. Indians are proud to have him as their Pradhan Sevak," Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted. "His vision, decisive leadership and global stature has continuously been recognised worldwide," tweeted Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

A 70% approval rating in Global Leader Approval Tracker puts PM @narendramodi Ji right on top of the list of most loved & popular world leaders.

A people’s favourite due to policies of inclusive development & strong leadership during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/61eqYCPHQ7 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 7, 2021

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "A 70% approval rating in Global Leader Approval Tracker puts PM @narendramodi Ji right on top of the list of most loved & popular world leaders. A people’s favourite due to policies of inclusive development & strong leadership during the pandemic."

Here is PM Modi's approval rating in comparison with global leaders

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/dQsNxodoxB



Modi: 70%

López Obrador: 66%

Draghi: 58%

Merkel: 54%

Morrison: 47%

Biden: 44%

Trudeau: 43%

Kishida: 42%

Moon: 41%

Johnson: 40%

Sánchez: 37%

Macron: 36%

Bolsonaro: 35%



*Updated 11/4/21 pic.twitter.com/zqOTc7m1xQ — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) November 6, 2021

While PM Modi's approval rating has remained the same between September and November, Biden's approval rating slipped by a few points which has now removed him from the list of the top 5 global leaders according to Morning Consult's tracker.

According to the trackers, PM Modi's disapproval rating as on November 2 was 24%. PM Modi's approval rating was at its peak at 84 per cent in May 2020 just after the outbreak of the pandemic in India.

The Morning Consult calculates the approval and disapproval rating“based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error of between +/- 1-3%”. Online interviews of approximately, 2,126 adults were sampled for the data on India.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracks the approval rating for governmental leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Based on their feedback, they update the tracker on a weekly basis, offering "real-time insight into the shifting political dynamics across the globe". "Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, and samples sizes vary by country," it said.