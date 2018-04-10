PM Modi, Amit Shah to sit on day-long fast on April 12 to protest Parliament disruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join his party MPs’ day-long fast on April 12 to protest the Opposition’s conduct in Parliament. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will stage a sit-in at Hubli in poll-bound Karnataka on the same day.

The BJP blames Opposition parties for the washout of this year’s budget session of Parliament. The session ended on April 6 as one of the most dramatic, yet least productive in 18 years, leaving several key bills pending as the country heads towards the 2019 general elections.

The last full budget session before the election couldn’t get to debate five no-confidence motions, and passed the budget and related bills without debate. Just two out of eight planned bills were introduced.

Modi had announced a fast by BJP MPs last week at a party meeting where he had accused the Congress of taking parliamentary proceedings “to a new low” with its conduct in the House.

The Congress had tried to preempt the BJP event by announcing that the party members would observe a fast on April 9 to promote communal harmony in the country.

Sources said while observing the fast on April 12, Modi will not disturb his daily official routine of meeting people and officials, and clearing files. All BJP MPs will also observe fast in their respective constituencies.

(With PTI inputs)