PM Modi announces Bharat Ratna for Lal Krishna Advani

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the Bharat Ratna Award, the country’s highest civilian honour, to be conferred to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) patriarch Lal Krishna Advani. PM Modi (left) with LK Advani (right) (Twitter/@narendramodi)

“I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Modi said Advani, who was a former minister, a founding member of the BJP and the face of the Ramajanmabhoomi movement, started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as India’s deputy Prime Minister.

“He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights,” the PM said.

Advani began his parliamentary stint in 1970 when he was elected to the Rajya Sabha. He contested his first Lok Sabha election in 1989 from New Delhi, defeating Mohini Giri.

In 1991, he contested from two constituencies, Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat and New Delhi, and won both. He subsequently opted to represent Gandhi Nagar. He fought his last election in 2014 from the same seat.

Advani catapulted the BJP into national reckoning with his Rath Yatra for Ayodhya’s Ram Temple in the early 1990s.

Advani, who was considered to represent the hardline ideological faction of the BJP, had to resign when his name came up in connection with the Hawala diaries.

Although he was committed to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideology, he earned the wrath of the Sangh Parivar during his visit to Pakistan in 2005, where he praised Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. The furore led to Advani, who was born in Karachi, stepping down as the president of the BJP.