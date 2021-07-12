PM Modi announces ex-gratia for families of those killed in lightning strikes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia for the families of those who were killed in lightning strikes in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during heavy rain on Sunday. A majority of deaths happened in Rajasthan where 20 people died after being struck by lightning near a watchtower at the 12th century Amber Fort.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that ₹2 lakh will be given to the families of those who were killed and ₹50,000 to the kin of those injured.

PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning in parts of Rajasthan. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to the injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 12, 2021





The PMO also condoled the deaths of those killed in lightning strikes in the three states and said that respective state governments will provide all possible assistance to the affected.

The lightning struck on the group of people in Rajasthan who were taking selfies near the watchtower at Amber Fort. The other places where lightning strike led to loss of lives in Rajasthan are Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur, and Baran districts.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said that 29 people were rescued from the Amber Fort area. "With the help of locals, we rescued around 29 people from the Amber Fort area after lightning struck them. They were taken to the hospital," he said.

Seven children were among those who were killed due to lightning strike in the state.

In Uttar Pradesh, 18 people were killed by lightning on Sunday, said Manoj Dixit, a government official. Most of those killed were farm labourers working in fields.

Both state governments announced financial compensation for the families of the victims and those who were injured.

In Madhya Pradesh, seven people were killed in incidents of lightning strike. Out of these, two each were killed in Sheopur and Gwalior districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more lightning in the next two days, along with heavy rain in parts of north India.

More than 2,900 people were killed by lightning in India in 2019, news agency Associated Press reported quoting official figures available.