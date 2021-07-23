PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of those killed in Maha landslides

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a relief of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who died due to the landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad. The Prime Minister’s Office said that those who have been injured in the landslides.

The Maharashtra government announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for the kin of people who died in landslides in the state. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also expressed grief at the loss of lives.

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his condolences and said he was saddened by the news of the loss of lives due to the heavy rainfall in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara districts.

Several politicians including Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi also extended their condolences towards those who lost their lives in the landslide. Rahul Gandhi appealed to party workers to assist in relief and rescue work in the region.

At least 36 people were killed in a landslide in Taliye village on Friday and the same amount of people are feared to be trapped in the debris. The incident occurred on Thursday evening where at least 32 houses were destroyed in the landslide.

In Chiplun, water levels rose up to 12 feet after the region received 24 hours of uninterrupted rain causing the Vashishti river to overflow. The rescue operations undertaken by the NDRF are going on. NDRF officials have said that the rescue operations will continue for some time.

At least 129 people have died due to rain-related incidents in Maharashtra over the last two days. An official of the Maharashtra government told news agency PTI that most of the deaths are from the Raigad region. At least 27 people died in Western Maharashtra's Satara district and fatalities were reported from Gondia and Chandrapur as well.

No relief is in sight as the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert earlier today for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg and Pune, Satara and Kolhapur all of which have been pounded by incessant rain in the last 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON