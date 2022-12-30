PM Modi apologises for not being present in Bengal, says ‘for personal reasons’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the development projects in West Bengal virtually and apologised for not being physically present at the event. "Today I was supposed to come among you but I could not come for some personal reasons for which I apologise to you and West Bengal," PM Modi said as he addressed the event through video conference minutes after performing the last rites of his mother Heeraben who died on Friday morning.

As soon as PM Modi left for Ahmedabad early on Friday morning, his office announced that no programmes will be cancelled. Reports citing PM Modi's family sources also urged people to carry on with all scheduled works keeping Heeraben in mind. This will be a befitting tribute to Heeraben, it said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned the death of Heeraben in her speech and requested the events to be cut short as PM Modi just attended the cremation.

“Respected prime minister, today is a sad day...I pray to god, may god give you the strength and bless you so that you can love your mother with your action and your activities,” Mamata said. "I convey my gratitude to you as you have reached here in spirit," Mamata added.

AS PM Modi flagged off the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express and the purple line of the Kolkata Metro, he remembered Bengal's contribution to the freedom movement and said December 30 is a significant day in history. "The land where Vande Mataram call was given will now see the flag of Vande Bharat," PM Modi said. "On December 30, 1943, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gave the clarion call for Independence in the Andamans," PM Modi added.

