PM Modi arrives in Brunei, discussions to boost bilateral ties on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday landed in Brunei Darussalam, in the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed at Brunei Darassalam. (Randhir Jaiswal/X)

As a special gesture, the PM was received in Brunei Darussalam by the Crown Prince, Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah.



The prime minister will hold talks with the country's top leadership and discuss ways to boost bilateral ties.



Ahead of his departure, Modi had said in a statement,"Today, I am embarking on a first-ever bilateral visit to Brunei Darussalam. As we celebrate the 40 years of our diplomatic relations, I look forward to my meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights."



ALSO READ: PM Modi heads to Brunei, Singapore to bolster ‘Act East’ policy of India



On the prime minister's Brunei visit, the ministry of external affairs had said,"The visit will further strengthen India's cooperation with Brunei in all existing sectors, including defence cooperation, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health cooperation, capacity building, culture as well as people-to-people exchanges and explore avenues for cooperation in newer sectors."





Indian diaspora awaits PM Modi's arrival

The members of Indian diaspora were waiting to greet the prime minister upon his arrival in Brunei.



“We all are very excited...We have been waiting for his arrival for the past few years. At last, we will be seeing him. We all are very happy,” a member of Indian diaspora told ANI.



“I am very excited to see PM Modi. We feel proud of him for the changes that he has brought and for the acceptance of India as a world leader,” another Indian diaspora member said.



After Brunei, Modi will visit Singapore on Wednesday, where he will meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.