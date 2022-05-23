PM Modi arrives in Japan for Quad Leaders’ Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kicked off his two-day Japan visit as he arrived in Tokyo for the Quad Leaders’ Summit. The summit is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations – the US, Australia, India, Japan – and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

Upon arriving, PM Modi also tweeted a photo of him being recived at the Tokyo airport by the Japanese delegation. “Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora," he wrote, sharing the photos.

Modi left for Japan on Sunday evening primarily to attend the second in-person summit of the Quad leaders on May 24.

The Tokyo summit is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington DC in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.

During the two-day visit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Australia's newly elected PM Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the event. He is scheduled to attend an event where Biden will launch the ambitious Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), an initiative aimed at deeper cooperation among like-minded countries in areas such as clean energy, supply-chain resilience and digital trade.

While the summit is on Tuesday, on Monday he will interact with Nobuhiro Endo, Chairman of NEC Corporation, Tadashi Yanai, President and CEO of UNIQLO, Osamu Suzuki, Adviser of Suzuki Motor Corporation and Masayoshi Son, Board Director at Softbank Group Corporation.

