 PM Modi arrives in Kolkata, to address three poll rallies in Bengal on Friday | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi arrives in Kolkata, to address three poll rallies in Bengal on Friday

PTI |
May 03, 2024 12:55 AM IST

The prime minister is scheduled to address public meetings in Krishnanagar, Purba Bardhaman and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to address three election rallies in West Bengal on Friday, arrived in state capital Kolkata on Thursday evening, an official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting(PTI)

Modi went straight to the Raj Bhavan from the airport, he said, adding, the PM will stay the night at the governor house.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The prime minister is scheduled to address public meetings in Krishnanagar, Purba Bardhaman and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday.

"PM Modi reached the Raj Bhavan around 10.20 pm. Security arrangements have been tightened around the governor house and other parts of the city," the official told PTI.

The PM was welcomed by Governor C V Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / PM Modi arrives in Kolkata, to address three poll rallies in Bengal on Friday
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On