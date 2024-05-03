PM Modi arrives in Kolkata, to address three poll rallies in Bengal on Friday
May 03, 2024 12:55 AM IST
The prime minister is scheduled to address public meetings in Krishnanagar, Purba Bardhaman and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to address three election rallies in West Bengal on Friday, arrived in state capital Kolkata on Thursday evening, an official said.
Modi went straight to the Raj Bhavan from the airport, he said, adding, the PM will stay the night at the governor house.
"PM Modi reached the Raj Bhavan around 10.20 pm. Security arrangements have been tightened around the governor house and other parts of the city," the official told PTI.
The PM was welcomed by Governor C V Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan.
