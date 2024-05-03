PM Modi arrives in Kolkata, to address three poll rallies in Bengal on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to address three election rallies in West Bengal on Friday, arrived in state capital Kolkata on Thursday evening, an official said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting(PTI)

Modi went straight to the Raj Bhavan from the airport, he said, adding, the PM will stay the night at the governor house.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The prime minister is scheduled to address public meetings in Krishnanagar, Purba Bardhaman and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday.

"PM Modi reached the Raj Bhavan around 10.20 pm. Security arrangements have been tightened around the governor house and other parts of the city," the official told PTI.

The PM was welcomed by Governor C V Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan.