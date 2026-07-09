'He asked about my Indian cooking': Ex-Australian PM Scott Morrison on meeting Modi

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday shared a warm message after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Melbourne, recalling their long-standing personal rapport and revealing that Modi asked him about his Indian cooking.

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison thanked the Indian Prime Minister for the meeting and reflected on the progress made in bilateral ties during his tenure. (X/@ScoMo30)

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Morrison thanked the Indian Prime Minister for the meeting and reflected on the progress made in bilateral ties during his tenure.

"Thanks to PM @narendramodi for the invitation to catch up in Melbourne today. Together we were able to elevate the Australian India relationship to its highest ever level. I wish him all the very best for his visit.

"And yes, he did ask about how my Indian cooking was progressing," Morrison wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi shared a photograph of his meeting with Morrison on X and highlighted their discussions on the bilateral relationship.

"Always good to catch up with Mr. Scott Morrison, former Prime Minister of Australia. We had a great conversation on the India-Australia friendship," Modi wrote.

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The light-hearted remark was a reference to Morrison's widely discussed "curry night" in April 2022, when the then Australian PM celebrated the signing of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) by preparing Indian dishes at home.

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At the time, Morrison had shared photographs of himself cooking on Instagram and wrote, “To celebrate our new trade agreement with India, the curries I chose to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat province, including his favourite Khichdi. Jen, girls and mum all approve.”

Also Read: Australia PM cooks 'friend' Modi's 'favourite' khichdi, 'celebrates' new trade ties

PM Modi in Australia

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday on the second leg of his three-nation tour. Shortly after landing in Melbourne, he posted on X, "Landed in Melbourne, Australia. This visit will add vigour to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

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Modi was received at the airport by senior Australian government officials and was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

During his visit, PM Modi will co-chair the 3rd Annual Summit with PM Albanese and engage with various stakeholders to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all sectors of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Upon his arrival at the hotel in Melbourne, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community members, with chants of "Modi-Modi" and "Vande Mataram".

"The weather in Melbourne may be cold but the warmth of the welcome from the Indian community was truly unforgettable. Their affection and unwavering bond with India continue to be a source of immense joy and pride," he said in another post on X.

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(With inputs from PTI)