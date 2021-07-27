PM Modi asks BJP MPs to expose Opposition for stalling Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs to expose the Opposition for not coming to meetings or letting Parliament conduct any business in either of the Houses. Modi made the statement during a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP that was held during the day over Opposition leaders' attempts to stall work during the ongoing Monsoon session.

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and V Muraleedharan briefed the MPs of the recent happenings in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha that have seen frequent adjournments due to sloganeering and protests by Opposition leaders over the farmers’ protest and Pegasus controversy.

Speaking about the Congress' decision to boycott all-party meeting called last week to review the pandemic situation in the country, Modi reportedly said the grand old party had also prevented others from attending. The PM asked BJP MPs to "expose this behaviour of the Congress and some opposition parties in front of the media and the public", according to an NDTV report.

On July 19, Modi had to even cut short his speech which introducing his new council of ministers due to protests from Opposition MPs.

However, Modi later also urged his party MPs to share a good relationship with the Opposition leaders.

Meghwal, who is the Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs, said the PM further spoke about ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and called for coming up with an action plac for the next 25 years. “The PM said people have blessed us and it is an opportunity to inculcate the feeling of serving the country among them. MPs were told that they too habe to ensure everyone is connected to it,” Meghwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI .

“PM said in 2047 when we'll complete 100 years of Independence, we have to collect ideas from people on how we can achieve the best benchmarks and create an action plan for the next 25 years,” he further said.