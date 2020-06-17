e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation

PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation

LAC face-off: In a clash with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. PM Narendra Modi has called an all-party meeting to discuss the tense border situation.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 13:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the situation on the country’s border with China after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a face-off with Chinese troops along the undefined Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, his office said on Wednesday.

“In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.

