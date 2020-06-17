e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Deeply disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in clash with China in Galwan Valley

‘Deeply disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in clash with China in Galwan Valley

Defence minister’s statement also comes shortly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought answers from the government over the incident.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 12:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over loss of 20 soldiers who died during a face-off with Chinese troops on Tuesday.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over loss of 20 soldiers who died during a face-off with Chinese troops on Tuesday. (PTI File Photo )
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, in first comments by the Central government, on Wednesday mourned the loss of 20 soldiers who died in the line of duty in a violent face off with China in the Galwan Valley.

“The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

“The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s breavehearts,” the minister tweeted.

Tensions between the two sides first flared up in early May following clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Sikkim and Ladakh sectors of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The deployment of reinforcements by both sides led up to the face-off in Galwan Valley on Monday night that left 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, dead. On the Chinese side, news agency ANI reported, 43 soldiers have been killed or seriously injured, though the Indian army’s statement did not refer to this.

Defence minister’s statement also comes shortly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought answers from the government over the incident. Gandhi also demanded to know “why is the PM silent?” and raised questions on the Chinese aggression.

