PM Modi calls for cooperation among South Asian states on medical emergencies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday proposed several measures to prepare countries in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region to cope with future medical emergencies, including a special visa regime for medical personnel and technology-driven steps to counter pandemics.
Modi made the suggestions in a video message to a virtual workshop organised by India for health officials and experts from 10 countries in the extended neighbourhood, including all eight members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) and Mauritius and Seychelles.
Pakistan’s representatives participated in a meeting organised by India after a long gap, though the country was part of a meeting of Saarc leaders convened by Modi in March last year to forge a coordinated response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Noting that health cooperation within the region over the past year has resulted in significant achievements, Modi said the time had come to “think of raising our ambition further”.
Also Read | Modi calls for cooperation among South Asian states on medical emergencies
He suggested the 10 countries should consider creating a special visa scheme for doctors and nurses so that medical personnel can travel quickly within the region during health emergencies, while the civil aviation ministries should coordinate on a regional air ambulance agreement for medical contingencies.
“Can we create a regional platform for collating, compiling and studying data about the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines among our population? Can we similarly create a regional network for promoting technology-driven epidemiology for preventing future pandemics?” Modi said.
Looking beyond the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi further suggested the 10 countries should share their successful public health policies and schemes. He said India’s Aayushman Bharat and Jan Arogya schemes could be case studies for the region.
India’s health secretary chaired the workshop on “Covid-19 management: Experience, good practices and way forward”. The 10 countries – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Pakistan, Seychelles and Sri Lanka – are being represented by health officials and head of technical teams in-charge of Covid-19 management.
Modi pointed out that countries in the region met the challenge Covid-19 with a coordinated response after “many experts voiced special concern about our densely populated region”. South Asia was also among the first regions to come together in recognising the threat and committing to fight it together, he said.
Countries in the region created a Covid-19 emergency response fund and shared resources, equipment and knowledge. “This spirit of collaboration is a valuable takeaway from this pandemic. Through our openness and determination, we have managed to achieve one of the lowest fatality rates in the world,” Modi said.
“Today the hopes of our region and the world are focused on rapid deployment of vaccines. In this too, we must maintain the same cooperative and collaborative spirit,” he added.
Modi said collaboration on healthcare and medical issues could “become the pathway for greater regional cooperation among us in other areas too”.
And in an apparent message to Pakistan, he added: “After all, we share so many common challenges – climate change, natural disasters, poverty, illiteracy, and social and gender imbalances – but we also share the power of centuries-old cultural and people-to-people linkages. If we focus on all that unites us, our region can overcome not only the present pandemic but our other challenges too.”
Modi said that if the 21st century is to be the Asian century, it “cannot be without greater integration among the countries of South Asia and the Indian Ocean island countries”. He added, “The spirit of regional solidarity that you have shown during the pandemic has proven that such integration is possible.”
India has so far supplied more than 23 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to more than 20 countries around the world and the government has plans to roll out more doses to different regions of the world in the coming weeks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu custodial death case: Trial begins after eight months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rail roko agitation passed off without any untoward incident': Indian Railways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Banks to deduct TDS at higher rates for senior citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi calls for cooperation among South Asian states on medical emergencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At workshop with 10 nations, PM Modi stresses on regional cooperation
- The Prime Minister ended his speech by urging nations to focus on what unites all the countries so that the South Asian region can come together to fight against other common ills like poverty, climate crisis, and illiteracy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We will harvest as well as protest': Tikait, vows to continue farm laws stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Congress threatens to block Bachchan, Akshay Kumar films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shringla urges interaction among strategic affairs analysts of India, Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi says UP govt crushing honour of women, human rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One killed, two hurt in two accidents on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
- For the second time in three days there has been a fatal accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haldiram's partners with Futurelife to bring nutritional product range to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big recovery of assault rifles and ‘war-like’ stores from forest area in Jammu
- Persistent and coordinated joint search by Indian Army and police, duly supported by local intelligence units, led to the successful unearthing of weapons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Gadkari hails flagging off of bridge between Assam, Meghalaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura policewoman among two held in drug smuggling case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign envoys visit Jammu, to meet politicians before return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox