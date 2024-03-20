 PM Modi calls for ‘dialogue &amp; diplomacy’ to end Ukraine war in call with Zelenskyy | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
PM Modi calls for ‘dialogue & diplomacy’ to end Ukraine war in call with Zelenskyy

ByHT News Desk
Mar 20, 2024 06:31 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi also dialled up Vladimir Putin and congratulated him on his re-election as Russia's president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hours after his telephonic conversation with Russia's Vladimir Putin

“Had a good conversation with President @ZelenskyyUa on strengthening the India-Ukraine partnership. Conveyed India’s consistent support for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict. India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance guided by our people-centric approach,” the prime minister posted on social platform X. 

“Both the leaders discussed measures to strengthen India-Ukraine ties. PM Modi reiterated India's people-centric approach and calls for dialogue and diplomacy for resolution of the conflict,” a government stated said.

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(X/@PMOIndia)
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(X/@PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution.

President Zelenskyy appreciates India’s continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine, the statement added.

Modi congratulates Putin on election victory

Earlier in the day, PM Modi dialled up Putin and congratulated him on his re-election as Russia's president.

“Spoke with President Putin and congratulated him on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. We agreed to work together to further deepen and expand India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership in the years ahead,” PM Modi had posted on X.

Putin recorded a landslide victory in Russia's election, cementing his already tight grip on power. The result on Monday showed that the three other candidates who ran -- but had not openly challenged Putin -- won 4.31, 3.85 and 3.20 per cent of the vote.

“We have many tasks ahead. But when we are consolidated - no matter who wants to intimidate us, suppress us - nobody has ever succeeded in history, they have not succeeded now, and they will not succeed ever in the future," the Russian president told his supporters in Moscow.

(With agency inputs)

