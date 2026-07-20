Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the country has achieved numerous milestones on the national and international stage and even in space, describing it as India’s moments of great pride. He also said the crisis in West Asia, has created Numerous obstacles and crises in every sector, such as petrol, diesel, LPG, fertiliser, but India has remained the fastest-growing major economy in the world with 7.7% growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, arrives with members of his Cabinet to address the media outside Parliament House on the opening day of the monsoon session. (AP Photo/Sanjeev Rastogi)

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In his customary address before Parliament commences, the PM made a pointed reference to the youth, their aspirations and their contributions. His statement came in the backdrop of the ongoing protest by the CJP over irregularities in the conduct of examinations and paper leaks.

“…I am not speaking of a '56-year-old youth' here,” he said in an oblique reference to Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi, who has been questioning the government on the paper leaks.

“Young people aged 28 have planted the nation's flag in space. This sends a powerful message regarding the potential and aspirations of our country's youth,” the PM said. The PM was referring to Skyroot Aerospace’s maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed launch vehicle.

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{{^usCountry}} This sends a powerful message regarding the potential and aspirations of our country's youth, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This sends a powerful message regarding the potential and aspirations of our country's youth, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He went on to say, our young companions are achieving historic success through patience, self-confidence, and tireless hard work. This is the greatest strength of the developing India.

“The attainable position never causes distress at any time; the vigilant one aspires to it with effort. The great one endures sorrow along with time; his formidable foes are conquered,” he said.

Expressing hope for a productive monsoon session where “every viewpoint be respected”, the PM said when both the monsoon and the Monsoon Session are proactive, the nation prospers.

“The country has embarked on a journey aboard the 'Reform Express.' It is a result of this that India's youth are able to undertake such daring feats. A third semiconductor plant has been dedicated to the nation. A few days ago, the Green Hydrogen train was launched, the longest hydrogen train equipped with the most powerful engine,” he said.

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This, he said is the outcome of the goals pursued by India's innovators and entrepreneurs.

India is advancing with a growth rate of 7.7 percent, the PM said and added there is a need to take the country forward through collective effort.

“I hope the House proceedings are conducted based on logic and truth,” he said.

The PM attributed the situation in West Asia, for India facing challenges regarding petrol, diesel, LPG, and fertilizers.

He said despite the challenges with a growth rate of 7.7 percent, India remains the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

At such a time, Parliament needs the experience of all parties, regardless of affiliation, he said.

“The youth want us to move forward. May the voices of those dedicated to the nation and driven by patriotism continue to be heard in the House where facts and logic prevail,” he said. While The opposition is gearing to raise a clutch of issues including the paper leaks, fuel costs and the donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the PM said, “I hope the House's deliberations are enriched by logic and facts.”

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believe that where there are facts, there is no need for chaos. If your logic and facts are strong, there is no need to raise your voice.

“I hope the discussions in Parliament are conducted with logic and facts. Every voice should find an opportunity to be heard. That is the role of Parliament.I urge all parliamentarians to participate,” he said.