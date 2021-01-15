IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM Modi calls Shripad Naik, enquires about his health
Shripad Naik was admitted to the GMCH on Monday night after he was seriously injured in the road accident in adjoining Karnataka.
Shripad Naik was admitted to the GMCH on Monday night after he was seriously injured in the road accident in adjoining Karnataka.
india news

PM Modi calls Shripad Naik, enquires about his health

Earlier in the day, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited Naik at the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment after getting injured in a road accident.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:15 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called Union minister Shripad Naik who is currently recuperating at Goa Medical College and Hospital and enquired about his health.

"PM Narendra Modi called Union Minister Shripad Naik who is currently recuperating at Goa Medical College and Hospital today morning and enquired about his health," said Suraj Naik, OSD to the union minister, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited Naik on at the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment after getting injured in a road accident.

Naidu arrived at the GMCH near here at 10.20 am and met Naik. He also held an informal meeting with GMCH dean Shivanand Bandekar and other doctors treating the 68-year-old minister for AYUSH and defence.

"Doctors also informed that Naik was out of danger and that his vital parameters were normal," Naidu tweeted.

Naik was admitted to the GMCH on Monday night after he was seriously injured in the road accident in adjoining Karnataka. His wife and a close aide died in the car accident.

The GMCH on Thursday eveninghad said the health condition of Naik has been improving.

A team of of the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been monitoring the treatment given to Naik.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

PM Modi lauds India's Aatmanirbhar Mission in Manorama Year Book

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:08 PM IST
"I firmly believe that 2020 will be known, not as a year of external disruption, but as a year of internal discovery, for our citizens, for our society and for our nation," PM Modi wrote in an article in the Manorama Year Book for 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane reviews a parade during a ceremony to celebrate India's 73rd Army Day in New Delhi on Friday. (AFP PHOTO).
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane reviews a parade during a ceremony to celebrate India's 73rd Army Day in New Delhi on Friday. (AFP PHOTO).
india news

‘Don’t test our patience’: Gen Naravane’s blunt message to China on LAC row

By Rahul Singh | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • The army chief said India had given a fitting response to the (Chinese) conspiracy to unilaterally change the status quo in the Ladakh theatre where the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have deployed more than 100,000 combat-ready soldiers and advanced weaponry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the Election Commission of India building, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi.( Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times)
A view of the Election Commission of India building, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi.( Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times)
india news

'Seek approval before initiating action against poll officials': EC tells states

By Deeksha Bhardwaj | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • The EC said that the victimisation creates an atmosphere of fear that conveys to the upright, steadfast and sincere officers that they can be “taken to task anytime”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, the ministry had said all these people have been kept in single room isolation at designated Health Care facilities by respective state governments.(AP)
Earlier, the ministry had said all these people have been kept in single room isolation at designated Health Care facilities by respective state governments.(AP)
india news

114 people test positive for UK variant of coronavirus

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:37 PM IST
The ministry said the situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers during a protest against farm bills at Singhu Border in New Delhi.(ANI)
Farmers during a protest against farm bills at Singhu Border in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

'Will not talk to SC-appointed committee,' reiterates farmers' union

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Farmers, who are agitating against the farm laws for more than 50 days now, met the government for the ninth time on Friday to discuss the farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait greets as he along with other Farmers' leaders arrive at the Vigyan Bhavan to hold the ninth round of meeting with the government over the farm laws against which they are protesting at the borders of Delhi, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait greets as he along with other Farmers' leaders arrive at the Vigyan Bhavan to hold the ninth round of meeting with the government over the farm laws against which they are protesting at the borders of Delhi, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Won't go to Committee constituted by SC, will only talk to Centre: Rakesh Tikait

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:08 PM IST
The Supreme Court had on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farm laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Noida recorded 1.5mm of rainfall on Wednesday against 5mm a day earlier. Sunil Ghosh /ht photo(HT_PRINT)
Noida recorded 1.5mm of rainfall on Wednesday against 5mm a day earlier. Sunil Ghosh /ht photo(HT_PRINT)
india news

Air quality remains 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained prominent in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 8651 vaccinators have been trained from among auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) staff in Assam and they would be supervised by 1300 doctors. (HT FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
A total of 8651 vaccinators have been trained from among auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) staff in Assam and they would be supervised by 1300 doctors. (HT FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

12 senior doctors to be the first to get Covid-19 vaccine in Assam

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:03 PM IST
In Assam, around 9 million or nearly 3% of the total population would be covered in the first phase. Around 190,000 doctors, nurses, hospital staff, lab technicians and ambulance drivers will get vaccinated in the first stage followed by nearly 100,000 police and paramilitary personnel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the applicant, mining is far in excess of the permit.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
According to the applicant, mining is far in excess of the permit.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
india news

NGT forms committee to look into plea alleging illegal mining in Odisha

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:46 PM IST
The NGT was hearing a plea filed by Odisha resident Sukanti Pradhan and others against illegal mining by Chinmay Kumar Nayak and operation of illegal stone crushers by Kunal Structure (I) Pvt Ltd at Jhilli Mouza in Dhenkanal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, both ruled by the BJP, have brought religious freedom laws to stop conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means.(HT ARCHIVE)
Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, both ruled by the BJP, have brought religious freedom laws to stop conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means.(HT ARCHIVE)
india news

Gujarat govt examining anti-conversion laws enacted by UP, MP: Patel

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:43 PM IST
These laws against inter-faith marriages as an alleged ploy for conversion provide for long prison terms and hefty fines for violators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers' leaders are seen during th ninth round of meeting with the government over the farm laws at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers' leaders are seen during th ninth round of meeting with the government over the farm laws at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Talks between govt, farmers' unions over farm laws end; next round on Jan 19

Reported by HT CorrespondentEdited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:03 PM IST
The next meeting between the protesting farmers and the Union government will be held on January 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While four centres have been earmarked for Aurangabad rural in Vaijapur, Paithan and Sillod talukas, six are in Aurangabad city, including the Government Medical College, civil surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni said.(Reuters File Photo)
While four centres have been earmarked for Aurangabad rural in Vaijapur, Paithan and Sillod talukas, six are in Aurangabad city, including the Government Medical College, civil surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni said.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

Covid vaccine drive to be held at 10 centres in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:13 PM IST
As many as 100 healthcare workers will be inoculated at each of these 10 centres, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

New weather radars set up in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:08 PM IST
This would improve the localised forecasting and help avert devastation due to natural disasters such as landslides, floods, and cloud bursts by issuing advance warnings about them, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

CBI arrests Rose Valley chit fund owner’s wife in Kolkata

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Subhra Kundu was arrested from her apartment in an upmarket south Kolkata condominium and brought to the CBI office at the CGO complex at Salt Lake for questioning
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Bihar was ranked 23 in the country on the number of crimes reported and added that the law of the land was followed in the state.(ANI )
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Bihar was ranked 23 in the country on the number of crimes reported and added that the law of the land was followed in the state.(ANI )
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Nitish upset with questions on Indigo manager

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP