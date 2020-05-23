PM Modi calls Sri Lanka’s president, Mauritian counterpart; promises help during Covid-19 pandemic

india

Updated: May 23, 2020 15:17 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Sri Lanka’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PK Jugnauth, his counterpart in Mauritius, continuing to engage with neighbouring countries during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Had an excellent talk with President @GotabayaR. Sri Lanka is fighting COVID-19 effectively under his leadership. India will continue to support our close maritime neighbour in dealing with the pandemic and its economic impact,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“We agreed to accelerate Indian-assisted development projects in Sri Lanka, and also strengthen investment links,” he said.

Modi also thanked Mauritian PM Jugnauth and promised to help the island country.

“Thank you, Prime Minister @PKJugnauth for our warm conversation today! Congratulations for successfully controlling COVID-19 in Mauritius,” PM Modi tweeted.

“Our people share warm and special ties, based on shared culture and values. Indians will stand by their Mauritian brothers and sisters at this difficult time,” he posted.

Modi’s calls to the leaders come after the March video conference of the leaders of the Saarc to work out a strategy to contain the coronavirus pandemic and to deal with its economic implications.

The Prime Minister had suggested setting up of an emergency fund to battle Covid-19 in the south Asia region and made an initial offer of $10 million as India’s contribution.

He also offered technical and manpower assistance to the eight-member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation who had joined a video conference to discuss a joint strategy to deal with the pandemic in the region.