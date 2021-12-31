e-paper
PM Modi chairs 34th Pragati meeting to assess progress of schemes

PM Modi chairs 34th Pragati meeting to assess progress of schemes

An official statement said two centrepiece government programmes, Ayushman Bharat and Jal Jeevan Mission, were also reviewed

india Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 10:07 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime minister Narendra Modi.
Prime minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the 34th Pragati meeting and assessed projects worth around Rs1 lakh crore in 10 states and Union territories.

An official statement said two centrepiece government programmes, Ayushman Bharat and Jal Jeevan Mission, were also reviewed and grievances related to the consumer affairs ministry came up for discussion at the meeting. It added Modi directed officials to ensure and expedite comprehensive resolution of the grievances. He said all states should strive for 100% enrolment in Ayushman Bharat at the earliest.

Modi has been holding such meetings since he became the Prime Minister in 2014.

