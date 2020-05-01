e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi chairs meet on civil aviation, plans to use Indian air space efficiently post-lockdown

PM Modi chairs meet on civil aviation, plans to use Indian air space efficiently post-lockdown

In the meeting, it was decided that the Indian air space should be effectively used in such a manner that flying time is reduced benefitting travellers and also helping airlines to cut costs in close co-operation with the Department of Military Affairs.

india Updated: May 01, 2020 18:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State (Civil Aviation), Minister of State (Finance) and other senior officials of the Union government attended the meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi .
Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State (Civil Aviation), Minister of State (Finance) and other senior officials of the Union government attended the meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi .(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting to review plans that could help in making the country’s Civil Aviation sector more efficient and able to cope with the consequences of the nationwide lockdown and closure of the Indian air space to fight the coronavirus disease.

In the meeting, it was decided that the Indian air space should be effectively used in such a manner that flying time is reduced benefitting travellers and also helping airlines to cut costs in close co-operation with the Department of Military Affairs.

To generate more revenue so that the aviation sector can bounce back, as well as to bring in more efficiency at airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been asked to expedite the process of handing over of 6 more airports on PPP basis, by starting the tender process.

The process needs to begin within three months, it was decided at the meeting.

The e-DGCA project was also reviewed. This project will bring in more transparency in the DGCA’s official work and help all stakeholders by reducing the processing time for various licences/permissions.

It was also decided that all reform initiatives taken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the organizations falling under it should proceed in a time-bound manner

Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State (Civil Aviation), Minister of State (Finance) and other senior officials of the Union government attended the meeting with the Prime Minister.

tags
top news
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
India extends national lockdown for the third time: All you need to know
India extends national lockdown for the third time: All you need to know
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa pens heartfelt note: ‘Not a loss, it is a gain’
Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa pens heartfelt note: ‘Not a loss, it is a gain’
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper