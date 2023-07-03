Home / India News / PM Modi chairs meeting of Council of Ministers in Delhi

PM Modi chairs meeting of Council of Ministers in Delhi

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jul 03, 2023 10:10 PM IST

The meeting has come amid a heightened buzz about a likely Cabinet reshuffle following a series of meetings of the ruling BJP's top brass.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Monday at the newly built convention centre at the Pragati Maidan, which will host the G20 summit in September.

"A fruitful meeting with the Council of Ministers..." Modi tweeted after concluding the meeting.(Twitter/ Narendra Modi)

"A fruitful meeting with the Council of Ministers, where we exchanged views on diverse policy related issues," Modi tweeted.

In the Council of Ministers meeting, some ministries generally give a presentation about their work, with the prime minister sharing his views.

What has added to the reshuffle buzz is that the period before Parliament's Monsoon Session, which begins from July 20, could be the last window for such an exercise.

