Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi chairs meeting of panel to appoint new CBI director

PTI |
May 05, 2025 08:37 PM IST

The meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of the committee for the appointment of CBI Director, which was also attended by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP)

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office here on Monday evening.

The meeting comes ahead of the end of the two-year term of incumbent CBI Director Praveen Sood on May 25.

Sood, a 1986-batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre, was director general of police (DGP) of the state prior to his appointment. He took over as the Director of the premier investigative agency on May 25, 2023.

The appointment of the CBI Director is done by the central government on the recommendation of a three-member appointment committee, which is headed by the Prime Minister and comprises the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Modi chairs meeting of panel to appoint new CBI director
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On