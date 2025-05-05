PM Modi chairs meeting of panel to appoint new CBI director

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of the committee for the appointment of CBI Director, which was also attended by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP)

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office here on Monday evening.

The meeting comes ahead of the end of the two-year term of incumbent CBI Director Praveen Sood on May 25.

Sood, a 1986-batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre, was director general of police (DGP) of the state prior to his appointment. He took over as the Director of the premier investigative agency on May 25, 2023.

The appointment of the CBI Director is done by the central government on the recommendation of a three-member appointment committee, which is headed by the Prime Minister and comprises the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.