 PM Modi coins new acronym for Hemant Soren-led JMM in Jharkhand
News / India News / PM Modi coins new acronym for Hemant Soren-led JMM in Jharkhand

PM Modi coins new acronym for Hemant Soren-led JMM in Jharkhand

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2024 03:25 PM IST

PM Modi said ‘Rangdaari’ or exortion is on the rise and infiltration increasing due to appeasement politics in Jharkhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at Jharkhand's ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)- Congress coalition government, calling it ‘corrupt’ and 'dynastic government'.

Addressing a public meeting in Dhanbad, the prime minister said,"The situation here in Jharkhand has deteriorated from the day JMM-Congress' corrupt, dynastic government was formed. The meaning of JMM has become 'jam kar ke khao'. "

“'Rangdaari' (extortion) is on the rise in Jharkhand, infiltration is increasing due to appeasement. JMM, Congress leaders have only one work to fill their coffers,” the prime minister added.

The ruling JMM has been hit by corruption allegations with party's executive president Hemant Soren forced to step down as chief minister last month. Soren is currently in ED custody after being arrested in a money laundering case.

The ED had claimed that it recovered cash in excess of 36 lakh from the possession of Soren, along with documents linked to the investigation into the alleged acquisition of land by 'fraudulent means'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the foundation stone laying and inauguration of multiple developmental projects, in Sindri, Dhanbad district,(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the foundation stone laying and inauguration of multiple developmental projects, in Sindri, Dhanbad district,(PTI)

The agency added that land parcels spanning 8.5 acres were part of the criminal proceeds that the former CM allegedly acquired.

Earlier, the prime minister held a roadshow in Dhanbad, wherein he unveiled development projects worth more than 35,700 crore, an initiative focused on the fertiliser, rail, power, and coal sectors. He also dedicated to the nation the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd (HURL) Sindri Fertiliser Plant.

“Congress and its alliance parties are the biggest enemies of development... The foundation stone of the Electricity power plant of North Karanpura was laid by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the end of the previous century... After that, the scammer government of Congress came into power and this project was shut down... In 2014, I gave a guarantee of reviving this project. Today, a number of houses are lightened because of this power plant,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

