PM revives Sindri fertiliser plant in Jharkhand, reminds ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ from 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth ₹35,700 crore in Jharkhand, including an ₹8,900-crore fertiliser plant at Sindri in Dhanbad district. PM Modi also launched rail, power and coal projects worth over ₹26,000 crore in Jharkhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Jharkhand Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan and CM Champai Soren at the foundation stone laying and inauguration of multiple developmental projects, in Sindri, Dhanbad district, Friday, March 1, 2024.(PTI)

Addressing a public gathering at the event in Sindri, PM Modi hailed the occasion as a boon for the state, saying “Today, Jharkhand has received a gift of projects worth over ₹35,000 crore. I want to congratulate our farmer brothers, people of Tribal society, and people of Jharkhand for these projects.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"It was Modi’s guarantee to revive the Sindri fertiliser plant and it was fulfilled today. With the dedication of this plant to the nation, India will become self-dependent in urea," he added.

Also Read: 24x7 PM Narendra Modi on way to Sindhri to revive fertiliser plant, and from there to Kolkata

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd

The fertiliser plant of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd, the third such plant to be revived in the country, will add about 12.7 LMT (lakh metric tonne) per annum of indigenous urea production.

"In 2018, I had come to lay the foundation stone of this (Sindri) fertiliser plant. Today, not only the Sindri plant has started but thousands of new job opportunities for the youth of country and Jharkhand have also started," the prime minister said.

Also Read: Modi chairs late-night BJP meet to finalise first list of Lok Sabha candidates

Modi asserted that his government has worked for Jharkhand in the last 10 years while prioritising the development of the tribal community, poor, youth and women.

“We have to make our country 'Viksit' before 2047. India is among the fastest-moving economies in the world. India has performed better than all expectations,” he said, referring to the GDP growth during the third quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Also Read: Modi to arrive in Bengal today for two-day visit

India’s economic growth accelerated to more than 8% in the final three months of last year, beating all forecasts by economists just months before an election.

Champai Soren on fertiliser plant

Speaking on the occasion, Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren said, “We have to prosper Jharkhand. In Sindri, we need to enhance the irrigation facilities...Today is a special day for the state as the Prime Minister is here...The production of the Sindri plant will benefit the agriculture sector in the state and our farmers in many ways.”

Prime Minister Modi also held a roadshow in Dhanbad and people showered flower petals on him as he waved to the crowd.