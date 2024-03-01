24X7 PM Modi on way to Sindhri to revive fertiliser plant, thereon to Kolkata

New Delhi: After completing the BJP's CEC meeting at 3.30 am today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued with his punishing schedule and headed for Sindhri in Jharkhand to revive a fertilizer plant. This will be the third fertilizer plant to be revived in the country after the Gorakhpur and Ramagundam plants. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by BJP National President JP Nadda upon his arrival for the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.(PTI)

PM Modi has a packed schedule today. He will attend the event in Sindhri at 11 am. He will then rush to Dhanbad at 12.30 pm for a public meeting. At 3 pm, he will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate several projects in Arambagh. At 3.45, he will address a public meeting in the city.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting was chaired by PM Modi. The agenda of the huddle was to finalise the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP president JP Nadda, home minister Amit Shah and representatives and chief ministers of 16 states were also present at the meeting.

PM Modi, who arrived at the meeting late evening, received a warm welcome from Nadda.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant also attended the meeting.

UP deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and KP Maurya also attended the meeting.

Representatives from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Goa, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Assam, Chandigarh and Telangana participated in the huddle.

The party will soon announce the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, comprising 100 names. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's names are expected to feature in the first list.

PM Modi will also take part in several events on Saturday. He will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various projects at Krishnagar at 10.30 am. At 11.13, he will address a public meeting at the same venue.

At 2.30 pm, he will flag off several projects in Aurangabad. At 5.15 pm, he will start several development projects in Bihar's Begusarai.

PM Modi is BJP's most prominent campaigner and the party's face for the Lok Sabha elections.