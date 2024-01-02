PM Modi condoles death of legal scholar Professor Ved Prakash Nanda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the passing away of reputed legal scholar Professor Ved Prakash Nanda. Prof Ved Prakash Nanda was awarded with Padma Bhushan in 2018. (X/ @narendramodi)

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of Professor Ved Prakash Nanda Ji, a distinguished academic whose contributions to the legal field are invaluable. His work highlights his strong commitment to legal education. He was also a prominent member of the Indian diaspora in the USA and was passionate about strong India-US relations. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti”, he said in a post on X.

Nanda, an Indian-American academic, was serving as a John Evans Distinguished University Professor at the University of Denver, Colorado in the US.

He was also the Founding Director and Director Emeritus , International Legal Studies Program; and Director of Ved Nanda Center for International and Comparative Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

In 2006, Nanda was honored with a $1 million founding gift from DU alumni Doug and Mary Scrivner to launch the Ved Nanda Center for International and Comparative Law. The Center began its programming in 2007, hosting programs for the lawyers, students, and community participants as well as promoting scholarship in the field of international law.

Professor Nanda has been honored with the Padma Bhushan award in 2018 in the field of Literature and Education.

He passed away on January 2, 2024.