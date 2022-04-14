Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Andhra's pharma unit fire accident

As many as six persons were killed and 13 injured in a massive fire accident at a chemical unit in Andhra Pradesh.
PM Modi (PTI)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 01:24 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives due to a fire accident that took place at a chemical unit in Andhra Pradesh.

As many as six persons were killed and 13 injured in a massive fire accident today.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a chemical unit in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Following the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced 25 lakh compensation for the family members of the victims of the gas leak-triggered explosion.

The chief minister also declared 5 lakh compensation for each of those critically injured and 2 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries.

Officials have been instructed to monitor the condition of those injured and the SP along with the district collector have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the reason for the incident.

