Home / India News / Six killed in explosion at Andhra pharma manufacturing unit
india news

Six killed in explosion at Andhra pharma manufacturing unit

Deputy police superintendent B Srinivasulu cited a preliminary probe and said it suggested gas leak due to suspected malfunction resulted in the explosion
The fire was extinguished within a couple of hours. (ANI)
The fire was extinguished within a couple of hours. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 08:51 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Hyderabad: Six people were charred to death and at least 15 sustained burn injuries when a reactor exploded apparently due to a gas leak at a pharma manufacturing unit at Akkireddygudem in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district late on Wednesday.

Deputy police superintendent B Srinivasulu cited a preliminary probe and said it suggested the gas leaked due to suspected malfunction and resulted in the explosion. He added over 20 people were working when the explosion took place at a unit of Porus Laboratories Private Limited, which manufactures pharmaceutical intermediaries and specialty chemicals.

Police, fire tenders, and National Disaster Response Force rushed to the scene around midnight to rescue and evacuate people from the nearby colonies in view of the gas leak. “The fire was extinguished within a couple of hours and the situation was brought back to normalcy,” said Srinivasulu.

He added five workers were charred to death on the spot while another worker succumbed while being rushed to hospital. “Some of the seriously injured workers were shifted to Vijayawada.”

Police superintendent Rahul Dev Sharma, who rushed to the scene, said the cause of the gas leakage was being ascertained.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced 25 lakh compensation each for the kin of the those killed, 5 lakh each for the seriously injured, and 2 lakh each for the other injured. He asked authorities to order an inquiry and to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out