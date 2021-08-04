PM Modi congratulates Indian Navy on Vikrant's maiden sea trial. 5 things about India’s first IAC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited for the maiden sea trial of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant. With a planned induction of Vikrant in less than a year, India is set to join a select group of countries having the capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that Vikrant is a “wonderful example” of the country’s quest for the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

"The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 'Vikrant', designed by Indian Navy's Design Team and built by @cslcochin, undertook its maiden sea sortie today. A wonderful example of @makeinindia. Congratulations to @indiannavy and @cslcochin on this historic milestone," the prime minister posted on Twitter, along with the images of Vikrant.

Earlier today, the ministry of defence said in a statement that the warship has been designed with a “very high degree of automation for machinery operation, ship navigation and survivability.” “This is a major milestone activity and historical event. Reaching this milestone is significant as they have been achieved barring the current pandemic challenges and imponderables,” it added.

Watch: First made-in-India aircraft carrier Vikrant begins sea trials





Here’s all you need to know about India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier:

Vikrant is named after the Majestic-class aircraft carrier which was operated by the Indian Navy from 1961 to 1997.

With a flight deck area covering the size of two football fields, the warship is 262 m long, 62 m at the widest part and a height of 59 m including the superstructure.

With over 2,300 compartments, the aircraft carrier is designed for a crew of around 1,700 people. Vikrant has also specialised cabins for women officers.

It can achieve a top speed of around 28 knots and cruising speed to 18 knots, with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.

The mammoth steel structure of 21,500 tonnes of special grade steel has a displacement of about 40,000 tonnes.





