PM Modi donates Rs 1.4 crore Seoul Peace Prize money to Namami Gange Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today donated $ 2,00,000 prize amount received as part of Seoul Peace Prize to Namami Gange Fund run by the Centre to clean the Ganga.

PM Modi had announced his decison to contribute Rs 1.4 crore award money to the environment ministry-run fund in his speech at the award ceremony. He had also spoken of the effort to clean river Ganga, “which is not just the economic lifeline of millions of people but is also held sacred by us”.

An official said the PM made the contribution before heading to Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the Seoul Peace Prize on Friday. He dedicated the prize to the people of India.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 15:35 IST