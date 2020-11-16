e-paper
7 killed after vehicle falls in khud in Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi expresses grief

7 killed after vehicle falls in khud in Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi expresses grief

Seven people lost their lives in the road accident in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 11:48 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Visual from the accident site in Mandi.
Visual from the accident site in Mandi. (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district in which seven people lost their lives. Seven people were killed when a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a khud in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Monday, police said. One person was also injured after the Mahindra pickup fell into Suketi Khud at Pulghrat near Mandi at around 2.30 am, they said. Six people died on the spot, while two injured were taken to a zonal hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

“Extremely pained after hearing the news of a road accident in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. The government is involved in relief and rescue operations. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured well soon,” PMO tweeted, quoting PM Modi.

 

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed grief over the loss of lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. In a tweet, Kovind said: “I am deeply saddened to learn about the road accident in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Necessary steps are being taken by the local administration to help the affected people. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

 

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

