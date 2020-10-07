e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi extends birthday wishes to his ‘friend’ Russian President Vladimir Putin

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to his ‘friend’ Russian President Vladimir Putin

“Spoke to my friend President Vladimir Putin to greet him on his birthday today. Appreciated his immense personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia,” said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in an official statement.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 16:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.(Reuters)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to his “friend” and Russian President Vladimir Putin on his 68th birthday on Wednesday. Both leaders held a telephonic conversation, where they discussed challenges, including those posed by Covid-19 pandemic. They also agreed to remain in touch over the coming days.

“Spoke to my friend President Vladimir Putin to greet him on his birthday today. Appreciated his immense personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia,” said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in an official statement.

“In the phone call, both leaders agreed to remain in touch over the coming days, including on the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic,” it also said.

PM Modi also expressed keenness to welcome President Putin in India, as soon as possible public health situation normalises, according to the statement.

India and Russia are old allies on the international forum. Since PM Modi came into power, both leaders have maintained constant touch and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral relations.

In June this year, both leaders discussed strategy to jointly address the challenges of the post-Covid world. They also discussed strategy to strengthen the Indo-Russia ties.

tags
top news
Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna
2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police to take action against journalists who chase vehicles
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police to take action against journalists who chase vehicles
‘Must have called boyfriend to the field’: BJP leader’s shocker on Hathras
‘Must have called boyfriend to the field’: BJP leader’s shocker on Hathras
Hathras gang-rape case: Opposition hatching conspiracies, says Yogi Adityanath
Hathras gang-rape case: Opposition hatching conspiracies, says Yogi Adityanath
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In