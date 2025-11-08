PM Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat trains from Varanasi. Check routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains on Saturday. The four trains will run on the Banaras–Khajuraho, Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi and Ernakulam–Bengaluru routes. The four trains will run on the Banaras–Khajuraho, Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi and Ernakulam–Bengaluru routes.(HT Photo)

Addressing a public gathering after flagging off four new Vande Bharat trains, PM said, “Infrastructure has played an important role in the development of most nations... The development of a city begins on its own as soon as it gets better connectivity... Infrastructure is not limited to huge bridges and highways".

He also stated how pilgrimages are the means of “awakening the country’s conscience”.

“These trains not only connect heritage cities but also accelerate development. In the last 11 years, the developmental works in Uttar Pradesh have strengthened the economy. Last year, 11 crore devotees visited Baba Vishwanath, and over 6 crore devotees had darshan of Ram Lalla - their visits have contributed thousands of crores to the state’s economy," said PM Modi.

Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat

The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat will offer direct connectivity between the two cultural centres and will only take about 2 hours 40 minutes compared to existing special trains.

The service will link major religious and cultural hubs such as Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot and Khajuraho, improving access to the UNESCO World Heritage Site and strengthening pilgrimage and cultural tourism.

Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat

The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat will complete the journey in roughly 7 hours 45 minutes, reducing travel time by nearly an hour. Passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor and Saharanpur are expected to benefit, with improved access to Haridwar through Roorkee.

The service is designed to make intercity travel across central and western Uttar Pradesh smoother and faster.

Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat

On the Firozpur–Delhi route, the Vande Bharat will become the fastest train available, covering the distance in just 6 hours 40 minutes.

The new service will enhance connectivity between Delhi and major cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda and Patiala, while supporting trade, tourism and employment in the border belt and strengthening integration with national markets.

Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat

In the south, the Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat will reduce travel time by more than two hours, completing the run in 8 hours 40 minutes.

Linking major IT and commercial hubs, the service will offer professionals, students and tourists a faster and more comfortable option while encouraging stronger economic and tourism ties between Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.