PM Modi flags global energy shock, shipping disruptions amid West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that the ongoing conflict in West Asia has triggered a serious global energy crisis and disrupted key trade routes, with direct implications for India’s economy and supply chains. The prime minister underlined India’s push towards reducing excessive dependence on external sources in critical sectors. (PTI photo)

Speaking in the Upper House, PM Modi said the crisis has affected the movement of goods and led to uncertainty in the supply of essential commodities such as petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers.

“This situation is a matter of concern for India as well,” he said, noting that the war has already begun to impact commercial shipping lanes.

PM Modi described as “unacceptable” any attempt by Iran to block maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments. He said India has engaged with all stakeholders through diplomatic channels and successfully facilitated the movement of Indian vessels out of the affected zone.

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“At this time of crisis, we have adopted the path of dialogue,” Modi said, adding that India has spoken to leaders of most West Asian countries multiple times since the conflict escalated. He reiterated that New Delhi supports a peaceful resolution and de-escalation.

Highlighting the human dimension, Modi said the safety and livelihood of Indians living in Gulf countries remains a top priority for the government. Nearly ten million Indians live and work in the region, he noted, making the situation particularly sensitive.

He also flagged concerns over Indian crew members stranded on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a “serious issue” that is being closely monitored. “We are making every effort to ensure their safety and early return,” he said.

PM Modi warned that a prolonged conflict could have far-reaching consequences. “If the war continues, its repercussions will be severe,” he said, adding that the crisis has already “shaken the world” and recovery may take time.

The prime minister underlined India’s push towards reducing excessive dependence on external sources in critical sectors. He cited efforts ranging from shipbuilding to rare earth minerals as part of a broader push for self-reliance.

“We are trying to ensure that in no sector do we remain overly dependent on other countries,” he said.