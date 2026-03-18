PM Modi condemns attacks on Kuwait, stresses free navigation in Hormuz

India reiterated its condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah to discuss the evolving situation in West Asia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on May 3, 2025. REUTERS (REUTERS FILE)

This was the second phone call between Sheikh Sabah and Modi since the start of Israel and the US’s war against Iran on February 28. Modi has spoken to the leaders of several Arab countries in recent days, including United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday.

“We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. Reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Modi said on social media.

Modi also described ensuring “safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz” as India’s foremost priority. “We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability,” he said.

Besides conveying greetings for the upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, Modi thanked Sheikh Sabah for his “continued support for the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait”.

There are 10 million Indian nationals spread across West Asian countries, including one million in Kuwait alone, making up the country’s largest expatriate community. India has repeatedly emphasised the security of Indian nationals in West Asia as several Indians have been injured in Iranian drone and missile strikes on infrastructure in the region.

In recent days, Modi has also spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.