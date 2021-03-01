'PM Modi gave a clear message to nation by taking Covaxin': Harsh Vardhan

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clear message to the nation by taking the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech, adding that all misinformation has been buried now.

"I have been saying from beginning that both our vaccines are safe and perfect as far as immunogenicity is concerned. We are thankful to the Prime Minister. He has always told us that you have to lead by example. He took the jab first of all, when vaccination of people above 60 years has begun," Vardhan told news agency ANI.

"PM Modi took Covaxin, against which a lot of misinformation was spread even when it was scientifically perfect. I think PM has given a clear message to the country. All misinformation and hesitancy should be buried once and for all," he added.

Vardhan said that he would do the booking of the vaccine today and plans to get vaccinated tomorrow. "I will do the booking today and I plan to get vaccinated tomorrow," he said.

Vardhan also appealed to all citizens who are above 60 years of age, those above 45 yrs with comorbidities, all MPs-MLAs and even Opposition MLAs to get vaccinated. "This would send a message to people that they should get vaccinated at the earliest," he added.

PM Modi, earlier in the day, took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

"Took my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against Covid-19," Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine shot.

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India Covid-19 free!" he said.

The government had announced on Wednesday last that everyone above 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will be able to get Co-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portalor through other applications such as Aarogya Setu.

There is also a walk-in provision for the beneficiaries to get themselves registered at the nearby session site to get vaccinated.