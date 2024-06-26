PM Modi gets special welcome by Haryana governor's granddaughters| Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who congratulated him on his third term in office.



The governor was accompanied by his two granddaughters, who met the prime minister at his residence The two kids sang a song, leaving Modi thoroughly impressed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with two little granddaughters of Harayana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, at his Parliament office in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(Bandaru Dattatreya - X)

“Immensely delighted to have met Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji today at Parliament House along with family members. Wished Hon'ble PM the best for his 3rd consecutive term. His visionary leadership will accelerate the pace of realizing the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Dattatreya posted on social media platform X.

Who is Bandaru Dattatreya?



Dattatreya joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1968 and rose within the ranks to become its Vibhag Pracharak in 1974. Dattatreya was arrested under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi.

On June 25, 1975, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in the country, suspending civil liberties, jailing opposition leaders and dissidents and effecting press censorship.

“On the morning of June 26, when I went out for a tour, I found that the police were coming to search our office. I left from there but I did not know where to go. If I went to the house of any Sangh (RSS) worker, police surveillance was imposed there too,” Dattatreya recalled.

“Once there, I came to know that leaders had been arrested across the country and censorship had been imposed. Only government news was allowed to be published in newspapers and broadcast on TV. The whole country was tied up like a prison,” he added.

In 1980, he joined the BJP and became the secretary of BJP's unit in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Later he served as Union minister in the NDA governments headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi.

Hyderabad-born Dattatreya, a former Union minister, was sworn in as the 18th governor of Haryana in July 2021.