PM Modi features in selfie with Giorgia Meloni, Italian PM calls photo a ‘Melodi’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni along the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai.“Meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy on the sidelines of the #COP 28 Summit. I trust in the joint efforts of India and Italy for a prosperous and sustainable future,” the prime minister posted on social media platform X.Meloni clicked a selfie with the Indian prime minister and shared it on her Instagram account. “Good friends at COP28 #Melodi," Meloni captioned her selfie with PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a selfie with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.(Instagram/Giorgia Meloni)

Meloni had visited India in September this year for the G20 Summit. The Italian premier met Modi along the sidelines of the G20 summit. “I had excellent meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni. Our talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce, defence, emerging technologies and more. India and Italy will keep working together for global prosperity," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had posted on social platform X.Earlier in March, Meloni had come to India a two-day visit to participate as the the chief guest at the 8th Raisina Dialogue 2023. She had held bilateral talks with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House in the capital.Addressing a joint press briefing after the meet, Meloni had said that Modi is the most loved one of all the leaders globally. "(PM Modi) is the most loved one of all (leaders) around the world. This is really proven that he has been a major leader and congratulations for that," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at the annual Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) Leadership Pavilion, in Dubai on Friday. (ANI)

PM Modi attends COP28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the COP28 Summit in Dubai. He launched a 'Green Credit Initiative' focused on creating carbon sinks through people's participation and also proposed hosting the COP33 in India in 2028."Carbon credits, driven by a commercial mindset, have limited scope and lack associated responsibility. We need to move away from a destructive mindset that prioritises personal benefit," the prime minister said in his address.

The prime minister met several global leaders at the summit, including Israeli Isaac Herzog, United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres, French president Emmanuel Macron and others.

