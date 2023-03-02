Home / India News / Watch | 'PM Modi most loved among global leaders', says Italy premier Meloni

ByShobhit Gupta
Mar 02, 2023 03:27 PM IST

Giorgia Meloni was speaking during a press conference after holding bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart PM Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a major world leader and said that he is the most loved one of all the leaders globally, reported ANI.

PM Modi receives Italian PM Giorgia Meloni of Italy in a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Twitter)
"(PM Modi) is the most loved one of all (leaders) around the world. This is really proven that he has been a major leader and congratulations for that," she said.

Meloni was speaking during a press conference after holding bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

She further said that Italy aimed to strengthen its partnership with India on defence and energy security, as well as cybersecurity and other areas. "We decided to become strategic partners as our relations are very solid".

Meanwhile, PM Modi said that India has made it clear from the beginning that Ukraine dispute can be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. It is a matter of happiness that Italy has decided to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

He further added that India and Italy are supporting shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against terrorism and separatism.

PM Meloni arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit on Thursday to participate as the the chief guest at the 8th Raisina Dialogue 2023. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Modi welcomed the Italian Prime Minister on her first visit to the country and congratulated her for becoming the first woman and the youngest Prime Minister of Italy.

India and Italy are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

The multi-faceted bilateral relationship is based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of green energy, science and technology, defence and marked by convergence on regional and global issues, the External Affairs Ministry said in its tweet.

