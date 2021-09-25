PM Modi greets Indian diaspora outside hotel in New York amid ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Modi, Modi’ chants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted by a cheering crowd of members of the Indian diaspora in New York outside the hotel as the PM was leaving for the JFK airport on Saturday, concluding his three-day visit to the US. PM Modi waved at the crowd and also went on to shake hands with some people in the crowd while being surrounded by members of his security detail.

The PM was greeted with chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ alongside chants of ‘Modi, Modi’, as a video shows. The crowd gathered to meet Modi, who was returning from the United Nations headquarters after delivering his address at the 76th UN general assembly meeting, earlier in the evening (IST). Also, one person could also be heard saying “Thank you Modi ji” to the PM and many others were waving the Indian tricolour.

#WATCH | The US: PM Narendra Modi meets people gathered outside his hotel in New York. He is about to leave for John F Kennedy International Airport from where he will depart for India. pic.twitter.com/RCjpZVM9LL — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021

Earlier in the day too, several members of the Indian diaspora were seen gathered outside his hotel in New York, before he departed for the UNHQ.

Also read | PM Modi concludes 3-day visit, to bring back 157 artefacts US handed over

Reflecting on his trip, the PM expressed confidence that the ties between India and the US will grow even stronger in the future. He also called the many meetings he had with leaders and CEOs “productive.”

“Over the last few days, have had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, interaction with CEOs and the UN address. I am confident the India-USA relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. Our rich people-to-people linkages are among our strongest assets,” Modi tweeted.

Over the last few days, have had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, interaction with CEOs and the UN address. I am confident the India-USA relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. Our rich people-to-people linkages are among our strongest assets. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2021

Modi’s address to the UNGA was the last major item on his schedule, before which he had met with several business CEOs, held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and US Vice-President Kamala Harris and also held multilateral meetings with the leaders of Japan and Australia in the first in-person Quad leaders summit hosted by Biden.