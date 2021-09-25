PM Modi concludes 3-day visit, to bring back 157 artefacts US handed over

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring home 157 artefacts and antiquities handed over by the United States during his three-day visit. The prime minister is reported to have conveyed his deep appreciation for the repatriation of antiquities, which include items ranging from exquisite bronze Nataraja from the 12th Century and a one and a half metre bas relief panel of Revanta in sandstone from the 10th Century.

“PM Modi and President Biden are committed to strengthen their efforts to combat the theft, illicit trade and trafficking of cultural objects,” according to an official statement.

As many as 45 artefacts belong to Before Common Era. About 71 items are cultural artefacts while the rest are figurines related to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9). The material used to create the antiquities range from metal, stone and terracotta.

Ornate figurines of Lakshmi Narayana, Buddha, Vishnu, Siva Parvathi and the 24 Jain Tirthankaras are primarily made of bronze. The motifs handed over by the US include religious sculptures related to Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. Some secular motifs like an amorphous couple in Samabhanga, chowri bearer, female playing drum are also included.

Three-headed Brahma, Chariot Driving Surya, Vishnu and his Consorts, Siva as Dakshinamurti, Dancing Ganesha among others are part of the religious motifs. Other religious motifs include standing Buddha, Boddhisattva Majushri, Tara, Jain Tirthankara, Padmasana Tirthankara, and Jaina Choubisi.

“There are 56 terracotta pieces (Vase 2nd CE, Pair of Deer 12th CE, Bust of Female 14th CE) and an 18th CE sword with sheath with inscription mentioning Guru Hargovind Singh in Persian),” the statement said.

On Saturday, the prime minister emplaned for India from John F Kennedy International Airport after concluding his US visit.