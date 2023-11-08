Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / PM Modi greets LK Advani on 96th birthday: ‘Beacon of integrity, dedication’

PM Modi greets LK Advani on 96th birthday: ‘Beacon of integrity, dedication’

ByHT News Desk
Nov 08, 2023 09:21 AM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah also wished Lal Krishna Advani and said he is an eternal source of inspiration for all BJP workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Lal Krishna Advani, describing the former deputy prime minister as a “beacon of integrity and dedication”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP veteran LK Advani. (HT file)

"Birthday greetings to LK Advani Ji. He is a beacon of integrity and dedication who has made monumental contributions that have strengthened our nation. His visionary leadership has furthered national progress and unity," Modi wrote on X.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"I wish him good health and a long life. His efforts towards nation-building continue to inspire 140 crore Indians," Modi added.

Union home minister Amit Shah also wished the 96-year-old leader and said that he is an eternal source of inspiration for all BJP workers.

"Happy birthday to respected Lal Krishna Advani ji. Advani ji, with his tireless hard work and organizational skills, worked to nourish the party and build workers. Advani ji's incomparable contribution from the inception of the BJP to coming to power is an eternal source of inspiration for every worker. I pray to God for his long life and good health," Shah wrote.

Born in 1927 in Karachi, Advani was the minister of home affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government between 1998 and 2004. Advani also served as the deputy prime minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. He is one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP.

Advani began his political career as a volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In 2015, Advani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
amit shah atal bihari vajpayee rashtriya swayamsevak sangh inspiration padma vibhushan lal krishna advani
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP