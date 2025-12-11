PM Modi hails Amit Shah's Lok Sabha speech on SIR: ‘Outstanding…exposed lies of Opposition’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised union home minister Amit Shah's speech in Lok Sabha on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. “An outstanding speech by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji," PM Modi said in a post on X.(PTI via Sansad TV)

While calling Shah's speech “outstanding”, the Prime Minister said it included “concrete facts” and highlighted the diversity of India's electoral process. PM Modi further said that Shah had “exposed the lies of the Opposition.”

“An outstanding speech by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. With concrete facts, he has highlighted diverse aspects of our electoral process, the strength of our democracy and also exposed the lies of the Opposition,” PM Modi said in a post on X, while sharing the union home minister's speech.

In his 90-minute speech in the Lower House earlier today, Shah gave a point-by-point presentation of the government’s stance on SIR. Opening his address, the union home minister accused the three generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family of what he termed “vote chori.”

Shah said that post-Independence Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had 28 proposers while Jawaharlal Nehru had only two, “yet Nehru still became Prime Minister – this was vote chori.”

‘I decide what to say’: Shah's reply to Rahul

Amid Shah's speech, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, interjected and challenged the union minister to publicly debate his three press conferences on “vote chori”.

“Let’s debate my press conferences… Amit Shah ji, I challenge you let's have a debate on my three press conferences,” Rahul said.

Responding to the LoP, Shah said he would decide the order of his remarks. “I have long experience… they should be patient. I will answer every question, but they cannot decide the order of my speech,” Shah said.

The union home minister also attacked the Congress party on its electoral setbacks, while saying the party blamed everyone except themselves. “If a journalist questions them, he becomes a BJP agent. If they lose a case, the judge is blamed. If they lose an election, they blame EVMs,” Shah said.

Shah also addressed Rahul's claim over “501 votes registered at a single house in Haryana.” Citing the Election Commission's clarification on the matter, Shah said there was “nothing irregular” about the address.

Shah said the address, House No 265, is a “one-acre ancestral plot with multiple families and generations living together, all continuing to use a shared house number.”