PM Modi hails India's GDP growth by 8.4%: 'Strength of Indian economy'

PM Modi hails India's GDP growth by 8.4%: ‘Strength of Indian economy’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 29, 2024 06:59 PM IST

India's GDP grew by 8.4 per cent in the December quarter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails India's GDP growth.

“Robust 8.4% GDP growth in Q3 2023-24 shows the strength of Indian economy and its potential. Our efforts will continue to bring fast economic growth which shall help 140 crore Indians lead a better life and create a Viksit Bharat!” the prime minister posted on X.

