PM Modi hails India's GDP growth by 8.4%: ‘Strength of Indian economy’
Feb 29, 2024 06:59 PM IST
India's GDP grew by 8.4 per cent in the December quarter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails India's GDP growth.
“Robust 8.4% GDP growth in Q3 2023-24 shows the strength of Indian economy and its potential. Our efforts will continue to bring fast economic growth which shall help 140 crore Indians lead a better life and create a Viksit Bharat!” the prime minister posted on X.
Get Current Updates on India News, Himachal Pradesh News Live, Sheikh Shahjahan along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Share this article