PM Modi holds meeting with home minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda, reports ANI
india news

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 06:28 PM IST
PM Modi is holding a meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda at his residence. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently holding a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda at his residence, news agency ANI reported citing people familiar with the developments.

The meeting comes hours after the Prime Minister's meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also met home minister Amit Shah on Thursday and the BJP party chief later on Friday.

Yogi Adityanath's visit comes amid the BJP holding a series of review meetings allowing space for speculation that a ministerial reshuffle is on the cards in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the legislative assembly elections that are to be held next year.

His two-day visit to Delhi and meetings with PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda also comes amid reports of dissidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, according to a report by HT. The report said that the incidents of dissidence occurred due to Uttar Pradesh's handling of the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. It also highlighted that not only the opposition but also the party's own members questioned the way the government handled the pandemic. The state government refuted these allegations and said that the administration controlled the second wave within a week.

Following the meeting, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister for providing time and kind guidance amid his busy schedule." He also later met President Ram Nath Kovind.

